Cameroon: Diplomacy - Minister Receives New Norwegian Ambassador

Knut Eiliv Lein was at the Ministry of External Relations to present the advance copies of his letters of credence.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella, on August 11, 2021 received the newly designated Ambassador of Norway to Cameroon, Knut Eiliv Lein, with residence in Abuja. The Norwegian diplomat was at the Ministry of External Relations to present the advance copies of his accreditation documents to the Minister.

Going by his educational background, Ambassador Knut Eiliv Lein has a master degree of Literature in Security Studies from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, after obtaining a Bachelor in Economic and Administration from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration, Bergen. He equally underwent a Junior Officer Programme at the Royal Norwegian Navy.

According to his professional career, Knut Eiliv Lein, has served his country in several capacities in different diplomatic missions. Prior to his designation as Ambassador to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, he was Special Representative for Syria and Iraq at his country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His duties, amongst others included representing Norway in the political negotiation on Syria's future and in the international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Knut Eiliv Lein has equally been Senior Adviser at the Department for Security Policy at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There, he focused on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), military coalition engagement and maritime security.

In essence, the Ambassador, after serving at the Royal Norwegian Navy, joined the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a Foreign Service Trainee, and later became Second Secretary at the Norwegian embassy in Washington DC. He was promoted to the position of First Secretary and Chargé d'Affaires a.i at the Norwegian embassy in Teheran.

Knut Eiliv Lein will therefore as head of mission for his country contribute in strengthening bilateral relations between Cameroon and his country in several domains including trade, education, human rights, gender, culture, health and technology. He is married and a father of two children.