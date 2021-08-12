Cameroon: 'It's Simplified With Reduced Steps'

Professor Francois-Xavier Mbopi-Keou, Department of Microbiology, Parasitology, Haematology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Yaounde I.

What is the AmpliQuick SARs-Cov-2 all about?

This is a molecular diagnostic method used to detect the presence of viral particles in an infected individual harbouring Covid-19. The method is highly specific and sensitive and displays more advantages compared to currently used molecular techniques in the country. How does it work?

It is used in reference laboratory to detect the viral particles using nasopharyngial samples. It is based on the ability to detect and amplify the genetic material of the pathogen. It is therefore able to detect the presence of viral particles even in asymptomatic people.

What is the advantage compared to what already exists?

It has advantages over existing similar techniques. It is faster, with the ability to render results in less than two hours compared to presently used molecular methods that give results only in 48 hours. The method is simplified with reduced steps that can be performed in most laboratories; even in private labs.

Why did you people come up with such a research method?

We came up with the research approach to solve a big crisis around the Covid-19 testing.

Travellers can only have a pass on board if they present a recent PCR result (less than 48 hours). We noticed that many were unable to have their results on time. The last Africa Nations Championship of nations left many competitors with anger as many teams could not provide recent PCR results to allow their players in the field. Cameroon is about to organise a much bigger international competition next year, hence the need to search for a solution. The idea to assess Ampliquick, a molecular PCR method came to mind. It is produced by Biosynex, a French company based in Strasbourg. In order to ensure that this kit is appropriate and reliable in our context, we conducted this study in a real life situation in Douala, in the Littoral Region.