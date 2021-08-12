South Africa: A Place Where You Despair On Monday and Hope On Tuesday - That's Our Mzansi

opinion

The rule of law remains in place for now. Our constitutional order is rock solid, for now, and as a result, our democracy is strong. But it will derail if we continue on this path of self-destruction.

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times... it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope... "

These opening lines of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities could have been written to describe these past weeks in South Africa, according to my good friend, JP Landman. Landman correctly outlines the events of the past few weeks as follows:

The Constitutional Court sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court;

He surrendered himself to the police: "The best of times";

Violence started in KZN with the burning of trucks. Calls were made for Zuma to be released/pardoned: "The worst of times";

The violence spread to Gauteng: "The season of darkness";

Mass-scale looting and plundering commenced in both KZN and Gauteng: "The worst of times";

Both the violence and the looting peaked and started tapering: "The spring of hope"; and

The violence had abated...