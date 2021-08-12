Namibia: Innovative Entrepreneurs Wanted

DoBox in collaboration with B2Gold Namibia has launched the "DoBox Jumpstarter" incubation programme with the objective of supporting talented Namibian entrepreneurs for investment and growth readiness.

This initiative brings together passionate and driven startups that are committed to taking their business ventures to the next level. The project is set to kick off this month.

The participants of the programme will get the opportunity to receive extensive business development, incubation and mentorship support to help them grow their businesses as well as achieve investment readiness.

The incubation programme offers a progressive financing model to teach entrepreneurs how to do financial planning and manage their money effectively. Moreover, the programme will consist of different phases aimed at developing startups according to the phase they are in. Startups from all sectors are welcome to hand in their application.

The programme aims to identify, promote and mentor businesses, especially during an economically challenging time.

Both B2Gold and DoBox understand the important role startups play in Namibia's economic growth and job creation efforts.

Ignasius /Awaseb, Corporate Social Investment Manager at B2Gold, said: "With an expected youth unemployment rate of 48.8% by the end of 2021, developing an entrepreneurial culture and spaces where entrepreneurship can be supported and encouraged is vital for Namibia's growth."

DoBox and B2Gold strive to foster a stronger entrepreneurial culture in Namibia by supporting the development of Namibian businesses through programmes that promote economic development.

Chantal Claassen, Operations Manager at Dololo adds: "We're excited to use a progressive approach to startups incubation and achieve measurable results. It's about

time we start 'doing' and 'showing' what's possible and building businesses that can provide opportunities for others at a faster pace."