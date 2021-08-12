Africa: Minister - Sisi Launched Initiatives Which Helped Africa to Face Climate Change

12 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad asserted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi launched initiatives which helped Africa to face climate change.

Yasmine said in remarks to Sada el Balad satellite channel Wednesday evening that Egypt is ready to face climate change by taking several measures.

The country has kick-started clear steps by raising the level of the National Council of Climate Changes, she further said.

Egypt has been very interested in projects, which will be affected by climate change phenomenon, according to her.

The council approved a national strategy for climate change for 15 years to exchange expertise and technology with major countries, added Fouad.

Egypt is among countries that has been highly affected by climate change, despite slight greenhouse gas emissions, she said, adding climate change does not differentiate between developing and developed peoples.

