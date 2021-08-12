Egypt: Trade Minister Reiterates Interest in Optimizing Usage of Natural Gas

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea reiterated Wednesday the Egyptian government's interest in optimizing the usage of the country's natural resources, topped by the natural gas.

The move should effectively contribute to environment preservation efforts and reducing air pollution, Gamea said in a statement to Sada el Balad satellite channel.

The state's agencies are stepping up their efforts to support the initiatives spurring the economy along with preserving the environment and keeping the sustainability of the natural resources.