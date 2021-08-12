Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Progress Rate of Some Projects in Administrative Capital

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has followed up the progress rate of the under-construction People's square and the memorial in the New Administrative Capital.

Sisi had a meeting on Wednesday with President's advisor of urban planning Ameer Sayed, head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ehab El-Far and a host of military officials and university professors, among others.

The president was briefed on different proposals on engineering designs and technical works in the New Administrative Capital, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Sis also was briefed on the progress of different projects related to road sector.

Sisi directed immediately establishing a new axis, that will be named after former housing minister engineer Hasaballah el Kafrawy.

The newly-built axis will link the Ring Road south of Field Marshal Tantawi axis with upscale Cairo suburb of Maadi.

He also directed that a new bridge of Gamal Abdel Nasser axis will be named after former spy chief Omar Soliman, in addition to naming the new bridge that intersects with Taha Hussein Axis in the Fifth Settlement district after Olympic champion Feryal Ashraf, who won Egypt's only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Other bridges and axes will be also named after fellow Olympic champions upon Sisi's directives, the spokesman said.