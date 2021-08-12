Egypt Keen On Standing On Outcome of Investigations in Mary Gerges Church Attack in Vancouver

12 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Americas Ambassador Hisham Seif el-Dine stressed to Canadian Ambassador in Cairo Louis Dumas Egypt's keenness on being posted on the latest developments pertaining to investigations in an attack on Mary Gerges Church in British Colombia province, in Vancouver, Canada.

In a press statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said during a meeting with the Canadian ambassador, the Egyptian diplomat underlined Egypt's keenness on standing on the latest developments in this regard, in light of the ministry's interest in following up the outcome of investigations of the incident that took place in July 20.

