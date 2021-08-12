Egypt: Tageddin - Delta Variant Has Not Appeared in Egypt So Far

Presidential Adviser for Health and Preventive Affairs Awad Tageddin confirmed that Delta variant has not appeared in Egypt so far.

Tageddin said in remarks to the Arabic-speaking Sky News satellite channel on Wednesday evening that most of the vaccines worldwide - which have been recently imported by Egypt - are effective in facing original and mutated strains of Covid-19.

Coronavirus mutations are expected, given the fact that Delta variant has already appeared in nearly 127 world countries, according to him.

All viruses are able to mutate, he said, adding Delta strain is the fourth kind of Covid-19, that started to spread in late 2019.

Another variant is called Delta Plus, said the adviser. There are tens of mutations for viruses, he mentioned.

The emergence of this mutation is expected two years after the outbreak of the original virus, he asserted.

The latest increase in coronavirus infections is normal due to feasts and the gatherings of people in beaches and parks as it is coinciding with the new wave in the world at present, he went on to say.

He confirmed no change has been detected in the virus's symptoms in this wave, adding that the initial symptoms are still dominant in patients.