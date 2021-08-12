Zimbabwe: Kariba Tourism Takes Off With Weekly Flights

Air access into Kariba has been given a major boost after a private company introduced weekly flights into the resort town.

The development is a boon for tourism for the destination which has been significantly affected by unavailability of scheduled flights and connectivity with other destinations such as Victoria Falls.

A weekly flight targeting the weekend has been introduced allowing visitors to the resort town, arriving in Kariba on Friday and returning on Monday.

Flight operators, Crispy Fresh, are working in conjunction with Halsted Aviation.

Crispy Fresh director Mr Mark Lawrence said the flight would cover airstips in the eastern basin.

"An attempt is being made to resuscitate flights into Kariba and the various airstrips within the eastern basin. We think that this is one of the most exciting projects to be started in Kariba for some time," he said.

"We have finally managed to start flights to Kariba with the assistance of Halsted Aviation. The first flight flew into Kariba recently taking 10 people to Rhino Camp, landing at Tashinga, near Matusadonha National Park."

Mr Lawrence said the company had made an arrangement to charter Halsted Aviation planes every week with flights into Kariba on Friday returning on Monday.

The planes land at Kariba Airport, Bumi, Tashinga and Fothergill airstips.

Travellers are expected to pay between US$240 and US$380 return or one way.

The planes have a carrying capacity of between four and 12 passengers.

"At least 12 seats are available per flight sector.

"However, several types and sizes of plane are available from a four-seat Cessna planes to a 12 seat Caravan. The most cost effective plane will be chosen on the day depending on the seats sold," said Mr Lawrence.

Tourism players have welcomed the development saying it would help position the destination for when the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Tour operator Mr Cephas Shonhiwa said the development was important for the resuscitation of tourism in Kariba.

"From a tourism perspective, this is a good deal because they are charging per seat instead of it being a charter rate.

"This in essence is a charter plane but this will help the tourism sector," he said.