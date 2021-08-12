Liberia: Port of Buchanan Managers Admit to Stealing U.S.$300k

Two suspended managers of the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County have conceded to diverting port funds totaling over US$300,000.00 to a private account.

Hence, the Management of the National Port Authority (NPA) has forwarded the Managing Director of the Port of Buchanan Charles McArthur Gull and his Chief Statistician Amara Kamara to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) for investigation.

Addressing a news conference here Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the Public Relations Manager of the NPA, Malcolm Scott said, the two suspects admitted to taking $300k from the Government of Liberia.

According to Scott, suspended Manager Charles McArthur Gull admitted to investigators that he and his accomplices opened a secret account at their own discretion and deposited over 300 thousand United States Dollars.

He said the turnover of the two officials follows an internal investigation in which both Gull and Kamara admitted to carrying out dubious financial transactions outside of the Port's normal financial procedure.

Scott did not disclose the name and title of the dubious or bogus account but said the suspects confessed to the opening of a ghost account where they deposited the amount without the knowledge and approval of the NPA management.

It is not known whether this is the only secrete account opened by the suspects, who could financial crimes charges or they have transfers outside the country, but Scott said the NPA Management will not condone financial misgivings especially, in its effort to fight corruption, promote transparency and accountability.

He added that the LACC will take seize of the matter, going forward for a further probe to bring the issue to a logical conclusion.

He said while the investigation is ongoing, the suspects remained suspended until further notice.

The National Port Authority of Liberia comprises the Freeport of Monrovia, the Port of Buchanan (Grand Bassa County), the Port of Greenville (Sinoe County), and the Port of Harper (Maryland County), respectively.