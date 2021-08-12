Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Introduces the 'Charge-N-Go' Rechargeable Routers for Its 20th Anniversary

For the first time in telecom history, Lonestar Cell MTN is now offering RECHARGABLE ROUTERs to their customers, fondly called the Charge-N-Go.

The Charge-N-Go routers allow users to continue their internet activities even when there is no electricity.

"When there is no electricity, life and work stop completely," said Kpanah Sao, Lonestar Cell MTN Business Sales Manager.

"With just one charge these Charge-N-Go routers enable users to continue their internet activities for up to 5 hours even without electricity. With these routers, life and work continues," she added.

In addition, the Charge-N-Go routers have a built-in firewall to protect users against external attacks from the Internet and can last up to five hours without charge. According to Ms. Sao, the Charge-N-Go Routers are portable, fast and reliable.

Ms. Sao added that these Charge-N-Go routers are game changers for students, civil servants and consultants who are now working remotely because of Covid-19. Up to 32 users can log onto these portable routers at the same time.

Lonestar Cell MTN Chief Executive Officer, Rahul De said, the Charge-N-Go Rechargeable routers really are the best option for people who work and live on-the-go or at home. He also mentioned that these rechargeable routers allow every device which has wifi to enjoy 4G speeds.

"This is a great router for the whole family especially when outdoors with its rechargeable battery," he said.

These super affordable routers can be purchased at all Lonestar Cell MTN service centers, at our MTN affiliate locations as well as non-MTN service center locations.

Mr. De said, "We're excited to be the FIRST TO OFFER THESE RECHARGEABLE ROUTERS IN LIBERIA!"