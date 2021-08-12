Liberia: House Places Moratorium On Bong County's Account

Bong — -Requests immediate audit

Members of the House of Representatives have voted in acceptance of a recommendation to place a moratorium on Bong County's account and further requested for an audit of the account.

Recommendations to place the moratorium and audit the county's account were made by some lawmakers in session on Tuesday, 10 August 2021.

The placement of the moratorium means there will be no withdrawals from the county's account until the ban is lifted.

The decision was reached following a letter from Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole to invite Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf and the county's Superintend Esther Walker to appear before Plenary and explain the alleged mismanagement of over $80,000 USD from the county's coffers.

During the appearance on Tuesday, Minister Sirleaf and Superintendent Walker denied financial malpractice and said they have been working in line with the law.

Minister Sirleaf said Rep. Cole has over the past had a close relationship with Bong County Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs Paul Sulunteh who sometimes last year complained of being left out in financial decision making by the county despite being signatory A-1 to the county's account.

However, the lawmakers in session on Tuesday steadily voted to audit the account of the county from the period of 2018 to 2021.

During a headcount vote, 24 lawmakers voted for the audit to be conducted while four voted against the decision.

All the Representatives from Bong County were present besides the Caucus' Chair and District #7 Representative Joseph Papa Kolleh.

The audit could be conducted within two months and findings will be taken back to the Plenary of the House of Representatives.