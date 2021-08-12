Namibia: Motinga to Steer Public Sector Banking At Rmb, FNB

Daniel Motinga has been appointed as the public sector head for both RMB and FNB Namibia, effective 1 September 2021.

In this new role, Motinga will be responsible for leading the strategic approach to the sovereign strategy and for Public Sector Banking across RMB and FNB. Motinga will also be a standing member of both the RMB and FNB commercial executive committees.

"We want to congratulate Motinga on his new role and look forward to the leadership and insights he will bring in operating across both the FNB and RMB Namibia brands as we build our market presence and partnerships to create a globally competitive Namibia," added Philip Chapman, CEO of RMB Namibia.

Motinga has been with the group in various capacities since 2007. He has been the RMB sector lead for public sector and has trained as an economist with 20 years' experience. He holds a BEcon, Hons BComm and MA Economics qualifications.

He spent most of his career in the non-state sector with the last 14 years in banking. Recently, he also discovered the joys of mountain biking and is now training for his second Desert Dash. Motinga is a keen farmer and stud breeder of Boer goats in his spare time.

"I look forward to assisting in becoming part of solutionist thinking for the bank's sovereign engagement model, while creating an enhanced focus for the public sector entities and aligning it to our overarching client centric strategy which has the interest of our clients in the centre of our business," Motinga said.