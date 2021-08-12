Liberia: CDC Youth League Nabs 'Sellout' Jose Tarnue

Monrovia — The Youth League of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), nabbed in its track a dubious act of Jose Tarnue, senior staff in the office of Montserrado County District #2 Representative Jimmy Smith for taking money from the opposition community to sow seed of discord within the ruling establishment.

Addressing a news conference on the afternoon of August 11, 2021, at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, the Youth League through its Deputy Secretary-General for Administration, Hassan Newland said it was established following an investigation by the Grievance and Ethics Committee of the Youth League that partisan Tarnue allegedly received the amount of US$25,000.00 from the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) to infiltrate the ruling CDC and create division within the ranks of the party through financial inducement.

The Youth League disclosed that the act, according to the investigation, was sanctioned by Representative Jimmy Smith to plant hired guns in the party of ignite discord.

Giving the veracity of the act and the party's uncompromising zero tolerance for corruption, partisan Jose Tarnue has been expelled. The Youth League is also demanding the concurrent suspension of Representative Smith for harboring such an unhealthy act that bring the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change's stance against corruption into question. The Youth League emphasized that it will not countenance members of its ranks allowing themselves to be used as pawns dubiously.

The largest auxiliary group of the ruling party says it believes that people who would go at every length to undermine the honest efforts of the party to maintain a clean slate on malfeasance should have no place in the ranks of the institution.

"The aforesaid act contravenes Section 2, sub-section 2.2.1 and Section 5, subsection 5.1.3 of the Code of Conduct and the By-Laws of the Youth League.

We want to strongly advise the general public to stop doing business with former partisan Tarnue as doing so will be at your own risk as he remains a deviant, dangerous species that could terminate anyone with his desperate attitude. Former partisan Jose Tarnue and his likes are under the instructions of Rep. Smith to reverse the gains the party has made over the years and such will never be tolerated," the Youth League indicated.

"The National Youth League, at the same time, calls on Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu to suspend Representative Jimmy Smith of District #2 Montserrado County and subject him to investigations by the Grievance and Ethics Committee for being a mastermind of sowing division in the district among partisans and undermining the Mighty CDC for personal gains. Rep. Smith has been the one instructing his office staff Jose Tarnue to rain insults on the President of Liberia, the Chairman of the CDC and other officials of government.

Rep. Smith's action to participate in this devilish scheme is tantamount to the betrayal of a party that made him after several attempts of him being a failed representative aspirant," the Youth League stated.

Representative Smith has since refused to respond to this paper's inquiry regarding the grave allegations against him.