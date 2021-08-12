Mauritius: Mega Blood Donation in Port-Louis to Help Increase Blood Bank's Supplies

press release

A Mega Blood Donation, aiming to help the Blood Bank maintain an adequate stock level of blood kick-started, this morning, at the Municipality of Port-Louis. The event is organised by the Social Welfare Division of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare. The goal is to collect more than 300 pints. One in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lives. Over 3000 pints of blood are needed for transfusions every month in Mauritius. Everyday 125 to 150 pints of blood are needed to treat patients in hospitals and clinics.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr the Hon Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, Members of Parliament, and other personalities were present.

The Mega Blood Donation is benefitting from the collaboration of the following stakeholders: Municipality of Port-Louis, National Blood Transfusion Service, Port-Louis Blood Donation Association, Lions Club of Port-Louis, and Rotary Club.

In a statement, the Vice-Prime Minister Husnoo recalled that the Blood Bank supply is low as is the case year in and year out. He further reassured that the local authorities will be invited to organise such activities in the future to bring in their support to address the shortage of blood efficiently.

As for Health Minister Jagutpal, he lauded the present blood donation activity and emphasised that every day several operations are carried out in the health sector and many people need blood transfusions. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has already acquired two caravans to provide a more efficient service and these caravans will be launched in the coming weeks, he announced.

Minister Koonjoo-Shah spoke of the importance of such initiatives given that the world has gone through a lockdown period and this had automatically affected the supplies in the blood bank. However, with the holding of such initiatives alongside the positive response of the population who is coming forward to give blood, it is clear that this a very noble exercise. She also expressed gratitude to the authorities and key stakeholders for their support and all those citizens who are donating their blood.

The Lord Mayor of Port-Louis, Mr Mahfooz Moussa Cader Saïb for his part, emphasised that donating blood is very important and is a humanitarian gesture to save the lives of people. He expressed hope that a considerable amount of blood will be collected through this activity and appealed to citizens to donate their blood.

Blood is composed of 60% of liquid and 40% of solid. The Liquid part is called plasma and contains 90% of water and 10% of nutrients, hormones etc. If the amount of plasma part decreases in body, it can be easily recovered from food and medicines. But the solid part which contains RBC (Red Blood Cells) and WBC (White Blood Cells), once lost cannot be recovered easily. This is where You come in. If RBC and WBC are lost in one's body than it could result in loss of his/her life. Blood cannot be manufactured; it can only be donated from human beings

Healthy people, aged between 18 and 65 years, can donate blood. In order for a man to donate blood, his haemoglobin level must be 13.5 g, while for a woman, the level must be 12.5 g. By donating blood, a person is not putting his or her life in danger because the human body contains an average of five to six litres of blood and a pint contains 450 millilitres. It should be noted that plasma is replaced within 24 hours. It takes 21 days for the platelet, red blood cell and white blood cell to be replaced.

The National Blood Transfusion Service also known as Blood Bank supplies hospitals and clinics with blood and blood products 365 days a year.