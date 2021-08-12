Liberia: WASH Stakeholders Review Findings On Menstrual Health & Hygiene Management

Monrovia — Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Stakeholders have concluded a one-day Dissemination of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Assessment Results and Action Planning Workshop.

The Exercise held over the weekend at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia brought together WASH stakeholders from Development Partners, Government of Liberia, Civil Society and the Media.

The WASH stakeholders discussed the release of the Knowledge, Attitudes and Practice (KAP) Survey Report on the Assessment of Menstrual Health and Hygiene in Liberian schools.

The Study conducted by WaterAid Liberia is intended to inform the British charity about the implementation of "HerWASH" Initiative and also to help WaterAid to better understand the policy landscape for Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management.

The findings also intended to inform WaterAid advocacy and government support strategy for Menstrual Health and use the findings to inform the project's advocacy initiative.

As part of the key findings, the following analyses were conducted: "Analysis of national and district level policy reference to menstrual health local planning and budgeting processes for schools and healthcare facilities in Tewor and Commonwealth Districts in Grand Cape Mount County".

Also the analysis of policy and practice for menstrual health and menstrual hygiene management in local planning and budgeting processes for schools and healthcare facilities in the two Districts in Cape Mount.

The objectives of the Menstrual Health & Hygiene Management are to disseminate policy analysis findings of relevant public laws, policies and guidelines which address or should address Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management in schools and health care facilities in Liberia, to recommend ways in which the laws, policies, guidelines and budget could be strengthened in line with best practices.

WaterAid Liberia Country Director, Chuchu Selma in remarks during the start of the occasion commended multi stakeholders for adhering to the invite to discuss the findings of the Study.

Mr. Selma indicted the discussion will enable WaterAid, the government and its partners to address issues surrounding Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management in Liberia.

The Dissemination of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Assessment Results and Action Planning Workshop was supported by the Government of Liberia, WaterAid Liberia, UNICEF, Public Health Initiative of Liberia and Ministry of Education.

It brought together key government ministries and agencies, the Office of the First Lady of Liberia, and Civil Society Organizations, including the WASH Media.