Mali: 50 Dead in Mali Terrorist Attack

Bamako — THE United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has condemned the terror attack that left no less than 50 people dead in northern Mali.

Islamist insurgents are blamed for the siege that left several people wounded in the Gao region this week.

"The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the bereaved families. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," Guterres' spokesperson said.

"These deliberate attacks against civilian populations constitute serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law."

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has sent peacekeepers to the affected area to protect civilians and has increased its day and night patrolling to deter any further attacks and facilitate the delivery of basic services.

This is in coordination with the Malian Defence and Security Forces.

"MINUSMA stands ready to assist the Malian authorities in bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice," Guterres' spokesperson said.

MINUSMA was established in 2013 to stabilise the country after the Tuareg rebellion of 2012.

- CAJ News