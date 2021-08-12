Mali: 50 Dead in Mali Terrorist Attack

Pixabay
Mali flag map
12 August 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Rudd Konte

Bamako — THE United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has condemned the terror attack that left no less than 50 people dead in northern Mali.

Islamist insurgents are blamed for the siege that left several people wounded in the Gao region this week.

"The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the bereaved families. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," Guterres' spokesperson said.

"These deliberate attacks against civilian populations constitute serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law."

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has sent peacekeepers to the affected area to protect civilians and has increased its day and night patrolling to deter any further attacks and facilitate the delivery of basic services.

This is in coordination with the Malian Defence and Security Forces.

"MINUSMA stands ready to assist the Malian authorities in bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice," Guterres' spokesperson said.

MINUSMA was established in 2013 to stabilise the country after the Tuareg rebellion of 2012.

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X