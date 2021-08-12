Mauritius: International Youth Day 2021 - Youth Participate in an Online Symposium On Food Systems

press release

An Online Symposium on the theme "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health", was organised, today, at Cȏte D'Or National Sports Complex, in the context of International Youth Day 2021. A joint initiative of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security, this symposium saw the virtual participation of youth from Youth Centres and secondary schools, students from tertiary institutions, and members of NGOs.

The Attorney-General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, and the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, were present.

In his address, Minister Gobin dwelt on the importance of the theme chosen for the International Youth Day 2021. He underlined that there is a need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems.

He emphasised on the need to be self-sufficient since the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the world's vulnerability in the face of challenges faced during these trying times. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic is a health and human crisis threatening the food security and nutrition of millions of people around the world hence the need to be self-sufficient in food production, to move towards sustainability, and to transform food items and embrace bio-security. He highlighted that the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, Minister Gobin underlined that food security is closely intertwined with the Food Systems Summit to be held in September this year. He pointed out that food systems include not only the basic elements of how we get food from farms to the table, but also all of the processes and infrastructure involved in feeding a population, and the negative externalities that can be generated during the process, such as air and ocean pollution as well as desertification.

For his part, Minister Toussaint called for more youth to be engaged in agriculture and agricultural professions. Their development will constitute a workstream that will strengthen recognition of youth agency, autonomy and diversity in relation to food security and nutrition, he said. He emphasised that Mauritius needs its youth to be able to face future challenges.

Activities organised in the context of International Youth Day 2021

To mark the International Youth Day 2021, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation has scheduled several activities, namely, a Road Show, a n Online Symposium, video on youth projects, and an International Youth Day Challenge.