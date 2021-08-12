South Africa: Premier Alan Winde At His Weekly Digital Press Conference

press release

"The Western Cape is still in the peak of the third wave with new cases, hospitalisations and deaths plateauing"

During my weekly digital press conference today, it was highlighted that we are likely still in the peak of the third wave and that new cases, hospitalisations and deaths continue to plateau.

This means that we are still under pressure, and we all need to continue practicing the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt during the pandemic to ensure that we keep the curve flat, protect our hospital system and save lives and jobs.

Our health platform shows us that across the province:

The reproduction or "R" number is approximately 0.9. This is the first time that the 'R' number has held below '1'. If this is sustained after the potential delay in testing caused by the public holiday, it will be the first indication that we will soon begin to decline from the peak.

The proportion of positive COVID-19 tests remains high, but stable, at an average of 41%.

We are currently seeing an average of 3100 new diagnoses each day, with very small increases.

Admissions and deaths have remained at the same level with around 335 new admissions.

The 7-day moving average for deaths is approximately 108 deaths a day, with an indication that it has stabilised.

"Our health data shows us why those over 50 must urgently get vaccinated - please walk-in as soon as possible"

During the third wave, those aged 50 years and older accounted for 68% of admissions and 87% of deaths respectively. This confirms that these residents remain one of the most vulnerable groups to suffer severe illness and death, and will continue to be those who require the most support from the healthcare system.

That is precisely why it remains essential that those in the 50+ age group get vaccinated, and as soon as possible. Please do not wait for your second SMS. Please walk-in as soon as possible to get your first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our healthcare system continues to cope, although under pressure, especially in critical care wards"

We have revised our response for the third wave, with clearly identified trigger points to ensure that we can respond to the demand placed on our facilities. We continue to have additional bed capacity at Freesia and Ward 99, should there be an additional demand.

Insofar as our acute service platform is concerned:

There are currently 3665 COVID-19 patients in our acute hospitals (2069 in public hospitals and 1596 in private hospitals). This excludes persons under investigation and cases in specialised hospital settings.

The Metro hospitals have an average occupancy rate of 99%; George drainage area hospitals at 69%; Paarl drainage area hospitals at 82% and Worcester drainage area hospitals at 70%.

COVID-19 and persons under investigation cases currently make up 30% of all available acute general hospital capacity in both Metro and Rural Regional Hospital drainage areas.

COVID-19 inter-mediate care: the Brackengate Hospital of Hope currently has 288 patients, Freesia and Ward 99 have 0 patients, Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope has 132 patients and an additional ward had been opened, and Sonstraal currently has 60 patients.

The Metro mass fatality centre has capacity for 240 bodies. There are currently 63 decedents admitted. The overall capacity has been successfully managed across the province.

We are continuing to closely monitor the usage of beds across our province, through a centrally coordinated and professional operation, known as the Bed Bureau Management System.

In the Western Cape, the total general bed use rate is at 90%, the total COVID-19 bed use rate is at 72%.

Insofar as our drainage areas are concerned:

The Metro has 5065 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 99%, the COVID-19 bed use rate is 77%;

The George drainage area has 918 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 69%, the COVID-19 bed use rate is 65%;

The Paarl drainage area has 988 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 82%; the COVID-19 bed use rate is 82%; and

The Worcester drainage area has 769 beds, of which the general bed use rate is 70%, the COVID-19 bed use rate is 43%.

Our critical care capacity remains under pressure and is stretched at the peak, but we continue to cope with the demand caused by trauma in the system. We owe it to the healthcare system, and all our brave healthcare workers, to do everything possible to protect this capacity, by staying safe and acting responsibly.

"Western Cape to receive 22 tonnes of oxygen to meet demand"

The Provincial Department of Health and the Afrox Western Cape Plant is continuing to monitor the use of oxygen in the province over the coming weeks and are doing so through regular oxygen huddles.

As such, an additional 22 tonnes of oxygen from tankers are brought in per day to supplement the Western Cape production capacity.

Insofar as our oxygen use is concerned:

The combined public-private use is now 76.99 tonnes a day or 102.6% of the maximum production capacity at the Afrox Western Cape plant.

The public sector total average bulk oxygen consumption is 47.06 tonnes a day for 7 days.

"Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is preventing serious illness & death"

At the very start of our vaccine rollout, we administered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers through the Sisonke programme to our healthcare workers.

We have continued to monitor the success of this rollout and the findings reaffirm that the J&J vaccine is highly effective and prevents serious illness and death.

The findings show us that the vaccine provides between 91- 95% protection against death and between 65-66% protection against hospitalization.

Where breakthrough infections occurred, nearly 99% of patients experienced mild to moderate infection. Only 0.05% of breakthrough infections resulted in hospitalisation and 0.05% in death.

In responding to beta and delta variants, it was found that the J&J vaccine offers:

67% protection against hospitalization where Beta is the dominant variant; and

71% protection against hospitalization where Delta is the dominant variant.

This shows us that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use and effective against the COVID-19 virus, ensuring that we can protect ourselves and those around us. It also shows us that it will protect our healthcare system preventing the need for damaging restrictions that take away opportunities and hurt those most vulnerable communities.

"Western Cape continues to exceed vaccine targets and is on-track to administer 200 000 vaccines a week"

The Western Cape is continuing to exceed its weekly vaccination targets. In week 12, we administered 157 296 vaccines against a target of 120 000.

We are also receiving additional vaccine supply which can enable us to administer up to 200 000 vaccines a week from the end of August. We anticipate that we will receive an allocation of 287 000 doses of Pfizer and 28 800 J&J doses tomorrow for delivery to vaccination sites in the following week.

We have scaled up our mass vaccination programme to administer vaccines over the past 11 weeks and have the capacity to scale up further, as we receive more vaccines.

In the coming weeks, we aim to administer:

140 000 vaccines in week 13, or between 9 - 15 August (this is due to the Monday public holiday);

180 000 vaccines in week 14 or between 16 - 22 August; and

200 000 vaccines in week 15 or between 23 August and beyond.

To date, we have administered 1 393 818 vaccines, of which 528 485 people are fully vaccinated. This total includes healthcare workers and those vaccinated as part of our mass vaccination programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through the Provincial Department of Health, we have brought online 197 cumulative public vaccination sites between 10 and 13 August. This includes 72 vaccine sites in the Metro and 125 vaccine sites in rural settings. We aim to scale these sites up to full capacity, or 290 public sites province-wide.

In the private sector, there are 123 cumulative vaccination sites of which, 83 are in the Metro and 40 are in rural settings. Our vaccine rollout is further being supported by the Department's roving teams and the onboarding of workplace vaccine sites.

I want to recognise and thank the many private entities who are playing their part to ensure that their staff members and their close contacts are vaccinated through their workplace vaccination sites.

"We must play our part in breaking the chain of transmission"

We must play our part in breaking the chain of transmission. While the number of cases is plateauing, the risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 at gatherings remains very high at the peak.

Let's play our part by:

Wearing your mask properly, covering your nose and mouth.

Washing and sanitising your hands regularly.

Avoiding crowded places, confined spaces and close contact.

Keeping your gatherings short, small and outdoors - with lots of ventilation.

Drinking responsibly and do not drink and drive.

Getting vaccinated when it is your turn.

Staying home if you feel sick. If you have any difficulty breathing, seek urgent medical treatment.

Helping protect those at highest risk - especially those who are older, and those with comorbidities.

Continuing to protect your family bubble.

We all have a part to play. Let's continue practicing the lifesaving behaviours that we have already learnt and save lives and jobs.