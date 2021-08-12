Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Face East and Central Opposition At Cosafa Tournament

THE Mighty Warriors have been drawn against east and central African opposition at the COSAFA Championship.

The women's football tournament is expected to be held in September at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Eastern Cape, South Africa, for the fourth year running.

According to the draw which was conducted this morning in South Africa, Zimbabwe are in Group B. They will play against neighbours Botswana, East African guests Tanzania and Central African guests South Sudan.

South Sudan make a bow at the southern regional tournament while Tanzania are perennial guests at the COSAFA tournament. The hosts South Africa headline Group A which also has Angola, Malawi and Mozambique.

The region's top-ranked team Zambia is in group C which also has Namibia, Eswatini and East African guests Uganda. The top team from each group, together with the best-placed runner-up, will advance to the semi-finals.

COSAFA general secretary, Sue Destombes, says the tournament has attracted 11 countries including nations from other regions.

"This will be our second COSAFA Women's Championship played during the COVID-19 pandemic after the successful staging of the event last November and we once again thank the Eastern Cape Province and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for their tremendous support.

"Without these valued partners we would not be able to stage these events, while we are also grateful once again to our hosts, the South African Football Association, who continue to lend their invaluable expertise.

"It is the fourth year in a row the women's senior tournament will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay, where the support in the stands has traditionally been superb, though that will once again be an element that is missing this year with all matches played behind closed doors.

South Africa are the record winners having seven out of the eight titles.

The Mighty Warriors have won the regional title once. They lifted the trophy on home soil in 2011 when they beat Banyana Banyana in the final.

However, the Zimbabwe's women's national team performance has gone down since they participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics.