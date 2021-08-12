Namibia: Motinga to Lead Public Sector for RMB and FNB

12 August 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Daniel Motinga has been appointed as the public sector head for both RMB and FNB Namibia, as of 1 September 2021.

"Motinga will also be a standing member of both the RMB and FNB commercial executive committees. In this new role, Motinga will be responsible for leading the strategic approach to the sovereign strategy and for Public Sector Banking across RMB and FNB,"said Sepo Haihambo, Head of FNB Commercial.

"We want to congratulate Motinga on his new role and look forward to the leadership and insights he will bring in operating across both the FNB and RMB Namibia brands as we build our market presence and partnerships to create a globally competitive Namibia," added Philip Chapman, CEO of RMB Namibia.

Motinga is no stranger to either FNB or RMB Namibia. He has been with the group in various capacities since 2007.

He has been the RMB sector lead for public sector and has trained as an economist with 20 years' experience. He holds a BEcon, Hons BComm and MA Economics qualifications.

He has spent most of his career in the non-state sector with the last 14 years in banking. Recently, he also discovered the joys of mountain biking and is now training for his second Desert Dash. Motinga is a keen farmer and stud breeder of Boer goats in his spare time.

"In line with the FirstRand Namibia vision to create a globally competitive Namibia, it is essential to continuously enhance our business and operating models to achieve this.

"I look forward to assisting in becoming part of solutionist thinking for the bank's sovereign engagement model, while creating an enhanced focus for the public sector entities and aligning it to our overarching client centric strategy which has the interest of our clients in the centre of our business," added Motinga.

