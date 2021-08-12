South Africa: Built From a Blog - Shana Fife's Memoir Unleashes a Rollercoaster of Emotions

analysis

Shana Fife started off as a 'hoe', then she became a housewife, and now there's a new label she can give herself: author, following the release of her memoir, 'Ougat'.

"I wanted Ougat to just be straightforward, without any glitter. And I wanted to give a sequence of events, instead of just snippets... even the ugly, but necessary parts," said Shana Fife.

Ougat, released by Jonathan Ball Publishers in July, tells Fife's story: surviving an abusive relationship, moving forward and now trying to balance a corporate life with being a wife and a mother.

Readers who know of Fife's blog, Into A Housewife, will be familiar with her unapologetic, funny and authentic writing. Fife, a copywriter by trade, started a blog called Just a Hoe... With Babies, which then became Into A Housewife after she married.

"I wasn't always planning to write a memoir, but Aimee Carelse from Jonathan Ball Publishers approached me and after a meeting with her, I liked the idea that the blog posts about my life -- which women have told me resonated with them and their own experiences -- could be on a larger platform," she said.

