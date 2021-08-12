Mauritius: CJSOI - Virtual Meeting Held to Make an Overview of the Organisation of the Games

press release

A virtual meeting of ministers was held, today, at the Cote D'Or National Sports Complex, in the context of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'océan Indien (CJSOI) games which will be held in Mauritius next year in December. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, participated in the meeting.

In a statement, Minister Toussaint highlighted that the objective of the meeting was to make an overview of the organisation of the games to be held next year and to take stock of progress of works undertaken for the Games.

He recalled that these games are reserved for young people aged 14 to 17 years. He stated that several activities will be organised in the margins of the Games namely cultural shows, and delegates assembly. He further expressed satisfaction that Government has earmarked a budget for the Games while recalling that provision has also been made for funds to be used for the preparation of athletes who will participate.

Athletes will compete in nine sporting disciplines (athletics, beach handball, boxing, football, tennis, table tennis, triathlon, sailing, as well as bocce ball), and three cultural contests.

About the CJSOI

The CJSOI is a regional intergovernmental commission founded in 1988 following a meeting of the CONFEJES (Conférence des Ministres de la Jeunesse et des Sports) one year earlier. Its objectives are to promote friendship ties between young people from Member States and foster regional cooperation, sporting culture and development of youth.

The CJSOI Games were introduced in 1994 by the Ministerial Committee of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Ocean Indien. Participating countries are: Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Réunion Island and the Seychelles.

The main objective of the Games, organised every two years, is to enable youth aged between 14 and 17 years to participate in international sporting events as well as promote cultural exchanges amongst the member islands/countries of the Indian Ocean.

After 1995 and 2006, Mauritius will organise this event for the third. Mauritius had won the last edition of these Games in 2018, in Djibouti, with 10 gold medals.