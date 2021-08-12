Zimbabwe: SA, Netherlands Ambassadors Present Credentials

Newly appointed ambassadors of South Africa and the Netherlands, Mrs Rejoice Thizwilondi Mabudafhasi and Dr Margaret Verwijk respectively, presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa today.

In separate interviews with journalists at State House soon after separate closed-door meetings with President Mnangagwa, the two ambassadors pledged to deepen cooperation between Harare and their respective capitals.

Mrs Mabudafhasi noted that Zimbabwe and South Africa continued to enjoy excellent relations as citizens from both countries regard each other as brothers and sisters.

She said the recent unrest in South Africa, spawned by the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma, will not affect trade between Harare and Pretoria.

Mrs Mabudafhasi, who served as deputy minister in at least two portfolios, replaced veteran diplomat, Mr Mphakama Mbete.

Dr Verwikj said horticulture exports to the Netherlands will continue, as well as opening up of new areas of investment such as energy, in her bid to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Dr Verwijk takes over from Mrs Barbara Van Hellemond, whose tour of duty in Harare ended last month.