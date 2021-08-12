South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Conducts Covid-19 Outreach At Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, 13 Aug

press release

MEC Madoda Sambatha continues his advocacy to accelerate registration for vaccination and assessment of compliance with covid-19 regulation in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District

The Department of Health, MEC Madoda Sambatha will continue with his quest to drum-up support for the provincial vaccination programme as he embarks on another series of outreach programs to boost and advocate for registration to vaccinate targeting the latest cohort of 35 to 49 years olds. Vaccination for the latter cohort started officially yesterday, 01 August.

"It is an open secret that Dr Kenneth Kaunda district has been one of our hotspots for high numbers of COVID-19 infections as such all mechanisms aimed at stemming the surge in positive cases will have to target this district together with Bojanala district. Therefore our clarion call for registration to vaccinate for the estimated over 1.5 million of the 35 to 49 cohort of eligible vaccines should strongly focus on these hotspots and we further urge our people to do walk-ins to the vaccination sites", said MEC Madoda Sambatha.

The outreach will be concentrating on Dr Kenneth Kaunda district with special focus on the JB Marks Local Municipality from 13 - 14 August 2021 as follows:

Date: 13 August 2021

Targeted area: Tsing, Ventersdorp

Time: 09:00

The MEC will be accompanied by stakeholders in the sector on 14 August 2021 in Potchefstroom to amplify the registration for vaccination campaign, the target for this campaign will encompass the walk-about by the MEC and stakeholders to various malls and shopping centres in Potchefstroom to assess level of compliance with the COVID-19 regulation and raise awareness.

"The gradual introduction of other age groups for registration to vaccinate demands that we must double our efforts to ensure that all eligible persons do register to access vaccine. Our province is doing relatively well with numbers of jabs administers to date at just over 460 000 and more still need to be done to achieve the provincial target" added MEC Sambatha.

The North West province has to date registered 133 666 COVID-19 cases, 109 728 people have recovered and this translates to 82.1% of the recovery rate. The province has 20 622 active cases. 467 656 vaccination jabs have been administered in the province. Sadly the province has recorded 3 321 COVID-19 related deaths to date.

"As the fight to curb infections at the current adjusted level 3 of the national lockdown rages on, we urge our communities to continue to adhere to preventative measures of social distancing, sanitize, wearing of mask, avoiding crowded places and unnecessary travels" concluded Sambatha.