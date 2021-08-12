Mauritius: International Youth Day 2021 - Series of Activities Organised Today to Celebrate Young People

press release

International Youth Day (IYD) is commemorated annually on 12 August to celebrate young peoples' views and initiatives on a global scale. It brings youth issues to the attention of the community and celebrates the potential of youth as partners in today's society.

The 2021 theme is, "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health". The aim is to highlight the meaningful participation of young people.

The following activities are being organised, today, by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation (MYESR) to mark IYD 2021:

- A Road Show to create awareness on the IYD 2021 (New bus stop opposite IVTB House, Phoenix; Entrance Cyber City, Ebène; University of Mauritius Bus Stop, Réduit; in front of Police Headquarters, Les Casernes; Municipality of Port Louis; Pamplemousses on lay-by;in front of Government House, Port Louis; Ex Venus Cinema near Bus Stop, Bell Village).

- An online symposium at Côte d'Or National Sports Complex to be webstreamed live on the Facebook page of the MYESR.

- Videos of youth engaged in projects related to the theme to be posted on the Facebook page of MYESR.

- IYD Challenge, young people were invited to make a video related to an innovative youth project. The videos can be viewed on the Facebook page of the MYESR. A Prize Giving to be held today.