South Africa: The Importance of Safe Sample Transport

When it comes to the integrity of samples and specimens, ensuring their safe transport to laboratories and testing facilities is of vital importance. Guaranteeing secure collection, transport and delivery is crucial in making sure that the samples' value remains uncompromised, and that they are not damaged or mishandled in any way.

For this reason, sending samples to laboratories in different regions can be a delicate and complicated procedure; as such, transporting samples to a single, more optimally located facility is often the best solution.

Best practice sample transport

In order for analysis to be both accurate and objective, it is vital that samples arrive in a healthy state and a timeous manner. In order to ensure this, the following considerations need to be taken into account:

Packaging: Any packaging used in transporting samples must be structurally sound enough to protect the specimens within, and must be able to be easily handled and transported by those in charge of delivery. Failed deliveries or damaged samples will cost both time and money, delaying the analysis process unnecessarily.

Mode of transport: Samples are most often only transported one way, from client to lab, and this needs to be taken into account when selecting...