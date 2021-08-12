Africa: World Elephant Day - How Are the Pachyderms Doing in Africa?

11 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

The title of the book I compiled with Colin Bell, 'The Last Elephants', was less predictive than a warning -- elephants on the continent were in big trouble, with populations plummeting. Two years later it was time to see how they were doing.

The state of elephants in Africa is in some measure good and in large measure bad. In a number of cases it's downright ugly. Savannah elephants have recently been listed as endangered and forest elephants as critically endangered, so their future is a concern.

So how are they doing? Here's the backdrop: From roughly a million in 1970, Africa's elephant population plummeted to around 450,000 at last count -- a decline largely blamed on poaching for their ivory. At its height in 2011, poaching claimed 36,000 elephants a year, or an average of one every 15 minutes.

And looming like an approaching thunderstorm is the number of people living in Africa, which has doubled since 1982, reaching a billion in 2009, and expected to double again by 2050. Increasing conflict with elephants will be inevitable.

The "good" today is in South Africa and Kenya as well as, surprisingly, Mali and Chad. The "bad" is almost everywhere else...

