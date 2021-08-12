Africa: Govt Notes Progress At African Liberation Museum

12 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The Institute of African Knowledge (Instak) is doing sterling work in fulfilling its mandate to ensure that the Museum of African Liberation comes to fruition, with a lot of progress having been achieved in a short space of time since its inception, a top Government official has said.

During an official launch of construction of the first phase of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Exhibition Park at the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare, State Security Minister Owen Ncube said the urgent need to capture African history was key.

Minister Ncube said Instak had managed to produce the Book of African Records, state-of-the-art architectural design of the museum approved by President Mnangagwa, launch Instak studio, and launch a Chimurenga music competition.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X