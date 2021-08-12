Africa: Govt Notes Progress At African Liberation Museum

The Institute of African Knowledge (Instak) is doing sterling work in fulfilling its mandate to ensure that the Museum of African Liberation comes to fruition, with a lot of progress having been achieved in a short space of time since its inception, a top Government official has said.

During an official launch of construction of the first phase of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Exhibition Park at the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare, State Security Minister Owen Ncube said the urgent need to capture African history was key.

Minister Ncube said Instak had managed to produce the Book of African Records, state-of-the-art architectural design of the museum approved by President Mnangagwa, launch Instak studio, and launch a Chimurenga music competition.