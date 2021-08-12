Tanzania: Mantra Tanzania Sensitize Schools, Community On Reduction of Carbon Emission

WORLD Environment Day (WED) is a day for environmental action and since 1974, it has been celebrated every June 5, engaging governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens to focus their efforts on a pressing environmental issues.

In 2021, Mantra Tanzania Limited participated in marking the World Environment Day (WED) by engaging eco-clubs in Secondary schools of Namtumbo in giving carbon emission reduction technique seminars to 562 Secondary Schools Students in Namtumbo district.

The campaign also targeted 20 Mwamko Agroforestry Project Group members in Likuyu and 9 Likuyu ward environmental committee and leaders between June 1st and 5th.

The seminars were part of Mantra's Carbon Emission Reduction strategy that aims at reducing carbon emission through environmental awareness and tree planting campaigns in secondary schools and communities in Namtumbo hence be aligned with zero carbon emissions.

During the campaign 2500 indigenous trees and 500 fruit trees were donated to schools and the village.

A follow-up, monitoring and evaluation of donated trees will be carried out after the planting.

At the peak of the world environment day, Mantra with Likuyu environmental committee and Mwamko group members, joined together to plant 400 trees along the Namambiji river which is the source of water for Likuyu domestic supply.

The river is also very important in the Rufiji River basin eco system as it is one of sources of water for the Luegu river which is part of the Rufiji river basin.

Speaking with Mwamko Agroforestry project group in Likuyu, Khadija Pallangyo, Mantra' sustainability manager said, "Mantra is addressing its carbon footprint by reducing emissions and offsetting the emissions through tree planting. The company is committed to minimizing the impact it has on the environment and support those who are working to improve environmental sustainability."

Donating the trees to schools, Mantra's Environmental Superintendent, Rabson Mshana said "the aim of tree planting in the schools and source of rivers is to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with the goal of reducing global climate change since trees are essential in capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide".

The Likuyu ward water project supervisor, Mr. Rainery Mtengeti from Namtumbo Water Authority , said the tree planting exercise at the source of Namambiji river will reduce soil erosion hence reduce silt load to the river which will result to more water going to the river and the village water supply will increase.

Teachers, students and board members in all the seven schools that received the trees echoed their sincere gratefulness to Mantra Tanzania Limited.

The headmaster of Pamoja Secondary School, Amos Mapunda said "we express our sincere gratitude to Mantra for considering us as one of the receivers of such sensitization seminar and trees. Certainly, this sensitization seminar has created good amount of knowledge on the local, regional and global challenges and how we as a school can act locally in order to undertake measures to cope with carbon emission".

During the seminars Rabson Mshana stressed upon community forest protection and conservation as it is the food basket of local people and also having direct bearing on lives and livelihoods of community.

Forest conservation is the prerequisite in the context of climate change, it can mitigate recurrent disasters such as floods or drought. Hence forests should be considered as the capital of community and country. Joint efforts with the community is need to rehabilitate degraded forests, rejuvenate depleted forests and conserve the rich forests for the survival of humans and other living things.

Receiving trees that were planted at the source of Namambiji river, Rajabu Kombo, Secretary of Mwamko Agroforestry group, thanked Mantra for the very useful sensitization seminar and donation of trees. The group promised to expand its agroforestry project so that they can sell trees and vegetables to Mantra and the neighboring communities.