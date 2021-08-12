Tanzania: TFF Directs Clubs to Obtain Players' Itc Ahead of CAF Tourneys

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has directed local clubs that will take part in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup tournaments to obtain International Transfer Certificates (ITC) for their newly registered players by August 15, this year.

Tanzania's football governing body issued the directive on Wednesday before the closure of the transfer window at the end of this week.

Simba SC and Young African SC will represent the country in CAF Champions League while Azam FC and Biashara FC participate in the Confederation Cup.

According to a TFF's issued on Wednesday, the federation and clubs have been agreed on how players will be called to join the national team 'Taifa Stars' and added that "September this year, the national team "Taifa Stars" is scheduled to play the World Cup qualifying matches."

TFF said it will be in the position to issue timetables for all local tourneys after CAF's Friday draw.