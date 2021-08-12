Tanzania Cuts Covid-19 Testing Cost At Boarders

The government has cut down the cost of testing Covid-19 at the boarders, the Health Ministry has announced.

Travellers will be required to pay only USD 50 instead of previous USD 100 charged for RT-PCR test and there will be zero charges for the Antigen Rapid Test.

At the airport, travellers entering the country will be required to pay only USD 10 for the Antigen Rapid Test .

A statement issued by Health Minister Dr Dorothy Geajima on Wednesday stated that the new charges will take effect from August 16, 2021.

The rason to lower the cost, the minister added, is due to the fact that operating cost has been accomodated in this 2021/22 .

The move comes following President Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit to Kenya on May 4, 2021, whereby 55 instructions were issued to resolve the nuisance of permits and Covid-19 testing for travelers crossing the border challenges.