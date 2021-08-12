Tanzania: Court - Former Hai DC Sabaya, Co-Accused Have Case to Answer

THE Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court at Arusha on Thursday found former Hai District Commissioner in Kilimanjaro Region, Lengai Ole Sabaya (34) and two other accused persons with a case to answer in the armed robbery trial they are facing.

Senior Resident Magistrate Odira Amworo ruled that the evidence produced by 11 prosecution witnesses, led by Principal State Attorney Tumani Kweka, established a prima facie case requiring the accused persons to give their defence testimony against the charges.

Following the court's decision, the accused persons, Sabaya, Silvester Nyengu (26) and Daniel Mbura (38) are required to start giving defence evidence tomorrow.

Advocates Dancan Oola and Mosses Mahuna, for Sabaya, informed the court that their client will give evidence under oath and would call two more witnesses.

