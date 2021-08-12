Tanzania: President Samia Directs Tz, Oman Joint Commission to Meet

President Samia has directed a Joint Commission between Tanzania and Oman to meet and discuss how to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Head of State issued the directive in Dodoma on Thursday at a meeting with diplomat Ali Bin Abdallah bin Salim Al Mahrouqi who was representing Oman in Tanzania.

The envoy's tenure in the country has expired therefore he paid a courtesy call on President Samia at Chamwino State House to bid a farewell.

A statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Jaffar Haniu said the envoy thanked and commended President Samia's government.

According to him, the two countries have enjoyed a good diplomatic and trade relationship.

On the other side, President Samia assured the envoy that Tanzania will continue and maintain its cooperation with Oman for the interests of both countries.