Tanzania: President Samia Directs Tz, Oman Joint Commission to Meet

12 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

President Samia has directed a Joint Commission between Tanzania and Oman to meet and discuss how to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Head of State issued the directive in Dodoma on Thursday at a meeting with diplomat Ali Bin Abdallah bin Salim Al Mahrouqi who was representing Oman in Tanzania.

The envoy's tenure in the country has expired therefore he paid a courtesy call on President Samia at Chamwino State House to bid a farewell.

A statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Jaffar Haniu said the envoy thanked and commended President Samia's government.

According to him, the two countries have enjoyed a good diplomatic and trade relationship.

On the other side, President Samia assured the envoy that Tanzania will continue and maintain its cooperation with Oman for the interests of both countries.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X