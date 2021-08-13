Nigeria: How Adia Sowho Helped Steer Thrive Agric Through the Pandemic Crisis

A look into the corporate veteran's startup career and how her new journey is according to plan

Nigeria's less than two-decade-old ecosystem is evolving fast. But behind the funding and legitimate hype, there's without a doubt plenty of learning that needs to be done in running a startup.

In retrospect, founders in Nigeria do tremendous work when you consider the kind of harsh market they operate in. They are deserving of all the praise they get. However, some questionable antics require addressing.