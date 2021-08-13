Nigeria: Ex-President Shagari's Widow Dies of Covid-19

12 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Her family says Hadiza Shagari died at Gwagwalada COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja.

The widow of the late President Shehu Shagari, Hadiza Shagari, has died from COVID-19 complications

She died on Thursday in Abuja. She was aged 80.

A son of the late Second Republic president, Bala Shagari, announced the development in a statement on Thursday.

He said the octogenarian died at Gwagwalada COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja.

"We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

"We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja, the statement read in parts.

"Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana'iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00 pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja," the statement added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X