Nigeria: Ex-President Shagari's Widow Dies of Covid-19

Her family says Hadiza Shagari died at Gwagwalada COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja.

The widow of the late President Shehu Shagari, Hadiza Shagari, has died from COVID-19 complications

She died on Thursday in Abuja. She was aged 80.

A son of the late Second Republic president, Bala Shagari, announced the development in a statement on Thursday.

He said the octogenarian died at Gwagwalada COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja.

"We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

"We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja, the statement read in parts.

"Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana'iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00 pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja," the statement added.