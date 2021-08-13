Nigeria: Weapons Seized From Bandits in Katsina, Benue

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested three suspected bandits; Adamu Shehu, Tukur Mohammed and Ibrahim Suleiman while on an attack mission in Katsina State, with three AK 47 rifles, among other dangerous items recovered them.

A weapon manufacturer, Celestine Chidiebere Christian, was arrested with a high calibre G3 rifle along with 78 rounds of life ammunition (RLA) of 7.62mm calibre and five empty shells of same in Benue State while trying to move the weapon and ammunition to Jos, Plateau State.

The arrests and seizures were made at NDLEA checkpoints in the two states.

Speaking when the Benue State command was handing over the high calibre G3 rifle and the suspect to the agency's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday in Abuja, Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency, Brig-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), noted that the NDLEA will continue to support efforts by other security agencies especially the armed forces to restore law and order across the country.

"For us at NDLEA, we'll continue to do our best with our highly dedicated officers and men to cut off accessibility to illicit drugs by criminal gangs by blocking the trafficking of these psychoactive and psychotropic substances."

"In doing this, we'll not shy away from complementing the efforts of other security agencies especially our armed forces in our collective bid to restore security and maintain law and order in all parts of the country," Marwa said.

According to him, the three bandits were arrested in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina, by NDLEA officers on patrol on Thursday 5 August, 2021.

The suspects were said to be on their way from Igabi LGA of Kaduna to Kankara LGA in Katsina.

Marwa said Toyota Corolla car with registration number Kaduna TRK 149 AE, three AK 47 rifles with magazines and ammunition, different types of charms, rings, cash and other items were recovered from them.

He also said that he had since directed the suspects be handed over to the Army Brigade in Katsina for further investigation.