Nigeria: Why I'm Determined to Rule Nigeria - Tonto Dikeh

The actress shared the information with her 6.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

A controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, has once again announced her unflinching resolve to rule Nigeria some day.

The mother-of-one, who recently unveiled her politician lover, Prince Kpokpogri, shared the information with her 6.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

She also informed her followers that she was "back to school" in a series of pictures suspected to have been taken in an academic environment.

Politics

The River-State-born, who did not disclose the institution's name or her course of study, added, "back to school, I'm determined to rule this country someday. I am the process to the quality I want."

Critics say her political ambition might not be unconnected to her latest relationship with her politician lover.

Mr Kpokpori, who is popularly called the Prince of Niger Delta, is also the chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum. He also publishes Integrity Watchdog Magazine which is sold in Delta State.

This is not the first time Ms Dikeh will make her political ambition public. During an interview with the Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, in 2020, she announced her intention to go into politics in 2023.

Although, at the time, she said she was already "watching the grounds for the senate."

"I do know that I'm going to be a senator. I think the position is going to climb up. Being a governor, I do not know. But I don't see anything past me. Anything I put my mind to... ," she said.

"I can do it. I'm in the process; I've started. I've been watching the grounds. I'm not going to be identifying with any political party at the moment until 2023."

The film star cum philanthropist in the interview also said she went on a five-year movie hiatus because she was not "Nollywood oriented anymore."

"I won't say I've grown bigger than Nollywood. My dreams have rather grown bigger than Nollywood. I've rejected movie roles and I still do. I'm one artiste who doesn't like to be stereotyped," she said.

She recently concluded several scenes in Tchidi Chikere's yet-to-be released movie, ' Beggars Children'.