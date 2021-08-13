Nigeria: NRC Postpones Resumption of Lagos-Kano Train Service

The decision was taken due a damaged rail track.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Lagos-Kano train service earlier scheduled to resume on August 13 due to a damaged rail track.

Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the damage to the rail track was caused by a downpour around Power Line, Oshogbo, Osun, during the week.

The statement said a team of experts from NRC had mobilised to the site and was working round the clock to restore the damaged track.

It added that a new date for resumption of the Lagos-Kano train service would be announced soon.

The statement said the management of NRC regretted the inconvenience the postponement would cause for passengers and customers alike.

(NAN)