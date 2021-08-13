Nigeria: NRC Postpones Resumption of Lagos-Kano Train Service

12 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The decision was taken due a damaged rail track.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Lagos-Kano train service earlier scheduled to resume on August 13 due to a damaged rail track.

Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the damage to the rail track was caused by a downpour around Power Line, Oshogbo, Osun, during the week.

The statement said a team of experts from NRC had mobilised to the site and was working round the clock to restore the damaged track.

It added that a new date for resumption of the Lagos-Kano train service would be announced soon.

The statement said the management of NRC regretted the inconvenience the postponement would cause for passengers and customers alike.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X