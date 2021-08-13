Nigeria: Daily Trust Among Most Searched Newspapers On Google

Google Trends, the search tool providing insights into what netizens are searching for at any given moment has revealed Daily Trust Newspaper as one of the eleven top searched in Nigeria on Google in the past 15 years.

Other newspapers in the category, Punch, The Nation, PM News, This Day, The Sun, Guardian, Leadership, The Nigerian Tribune, Complete Sports and Vanguard.

This shows that Nigerians have in the past 15 years relied on these media platforms for news stories.

The search tool which turned 15 on August 11, 2021, also revealed that football clubs like Man United, Real Madrid and Chelsea took the top spots in Google searches in the past 15 years.

Arsenal, Man City, FC Barcelona, Liverpool and AC Milan were also among the top searched football clubs within the period.

Also, the search tool showed that Nigerians are entertainment enthusiasts with Nollywood actors like Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Odunlade Adekola and Adam A. Zango as some of the most searched Nollywood celebrities.

Others are Iyabo Ojo, Rita Dominic, Angela Okorie, Juliet Ibrahim and Adunni Ade.

For the top searched Nigerian music artistes category, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tope Alabi, Small Doctor, Reekado Banks, Banky W, Frank Edward, 2Face Idibia and Yinka Ayefele made the list.

Some of the top searched questions in the past 15 years as revealed by Google trend are: what is love? how to make money online? How much is a dollar to naira? How to make love! How to write an application letter? And how to check BVN among others.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second.

This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

Google Search trends information is gleaned from data based on what Nigerians have been searching for.