Nigeria: Cholera Kills 206 in Kebbi, Scores Hospitalised

Over 206 persons have reportedly died from cholera outbreak in 20 local government areas of Kebbi State.

Also, about 2,831 persons had been hospitalised as a result of the outbreak of the disease in the state.

The Chief Medical Director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in the state capital, Birnin-Kebbi, Dr. Aminu Bunza, confirmed to newsmen that no fewer than 146 persons had died from the outbreak of the disease.

He said, "2,208 affected patients had been hospitalised across 20 LGAs of the state. Out of the 21 local government areas, 20 have now been affected by the contagious disease.

"Tests carried out showed that 2,208 persons have been tested in those areas, while 146 persons have so far died since the outbreak of the disease."

One of the top officials of the state Ministry of Health on Thursday told THISDAY that about 206 persons had so far died from the disease since the first set of deaths were recorded in Diri Daji, a community in Sakaba local government area of the state and had since spread to 20 local government areas of the state.

"The figure cuts across all sexes and no specific age bracket, as all ages are affected," he said.

A community leader in Sakaba, one of the affected local government areas of the state said,many of the communities in the area were badly affected by the disease outbreak.

"We are just recovering from it. The death recorded here is not as much as in other areas of the state," he said.

Haliru-Bunza, however, disclosed that the outbreak was caused by contamination as a result of micro bacteria. He warned the general public to improve on their hygiene, environmental sanitation and cleanliness.

"The state government is now doing its utmost best to contain the spread of the disease as we are taking steps to stem the spread.

"Government has provided equipment and drugs to all the local government areas and had trained health personnel to ensure that the issue is being tackled even in the areas, where the outbreak has not been recorded. We have surveillance officers and camps to isolate people as the disease is highly infectious," he said.

He also warned health personnel in the state to avoid rendering home services to suspected cases while calling on people to report suspected cases to the nearest health facilities in the state.