Nigeria's Quartet Confirmed for CAF Inter-Clubs Competitions

Africa's football governing body, Confederation of Africa Football, CAF has listed Nigeria's quartet of Akwa United, Rivers United, Enyimba and Bayelsa United among 105 clubs confirmed to participate in the 2021/22 CAF club competitions.

In a statement on the CAF website, Nigeria Professional Football League winners, Akwa United and Rivers United will participate in the Champions League while Enyimba and Bayelsa United will be involved in the Confederation Cup.

It will be noted that Akwa United, Rivers United qualified for the Champions League after finishing the just concluded NPFL season in the first and second position while Enyimba picked the Confederations Cup ticket after finishing the season in the 3rd place.

Nigeria National League side, Bayelsa United will play in the Confederation Cup following their Aiteo Cup win over NPFL side, Nasarawa United last Sunday.

CAF confirmed the four clubs' participation in the Interclub Competitions yesterday ahead of the draw taking place today in Cairo.

"54 clubs have committed to participate in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League, while 51 clubs have registered for the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup," CAF said on its website.

CAF added that different clubs have until August 15 to register their players on CAF CMS (content management system).