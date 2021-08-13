U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Djibouti, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates from August 15 to August 24. Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior officials in the three countries to discuss opportunities for the United States to promote peace and support the stability and prosperity of the Horn of Africa.
Top Headlines: Ethiopia
- Ethiopia: Govt Downplays New Military Alliance Announced By Two Major Rebel Groups
- Ethiopia: Lawyer of Prominent Opposition Political Figures Found Dead in Adama
- Ethiopia: Court Grants Federal Police Four Days to Remand Journalists for Investigation
- East Africa: U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Djibouti, Ethiopia, UAE
- Ethiopia: Amnesty - Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Ethiopia: How to Build Peace in Ethiopia - 'We Need to Be Brave ... Look at Our Past, And Engage With It Honestly'
- Ethiopia: Amnesty's Latest Report Based On Flawed Methodology - Ministry
- Ethiopia: Govt Slams Amnesty Report on Rape in Tigray
- Ethiopia: Renewed Fears as Lake Turkana at Risk of Bursting Banks
- Ethiopia: Economic Commentary - PM Abiy's Inflation Test
- Ethiopia: Dessie City Preparing Shelters for Thousands Displaced in Tigray Conflict - Mayor
- Ethiopia: Journalist Asks Court for Bail
- Ethiopia: Government Forced to Engage in Ascertaining National Sovereignty
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia PM Urges Civilians to Join Armed Forces As War Escalates
- Ethiopia: Ending the War Vital to Have Stabilized Economy
- Ethiopia: Govt Calls On All 'Capable' Citizens to Join Military Effort in Northern Tigray