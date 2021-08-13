Kenya: Prisons, Pipeline Face Key Games in Volleyball League

Defending champions Kenya Prisons will play two matches in the final leg of the women's Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons grounds in Nairobi this weekend.

The league leaders face Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday before playing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Sunday.

At the end of the two-day championship, the top four teams will qualify for the play-offs scheduled for August 26-29 at Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

Prisons' coach Josp Barasa, who was part of the national women's team Malkia Strikers' technical bench at the recently concluded Olympic Games in Japan, said they will be out to guard their good run.

"My focus is now on the club's assignment. We have a huge task ahead of us. We are the defending champions, and we will be going all out to retain the title," said Barasa.

Prisons' left attacker Pamela Masaisai, setter Joy Lusenaka and right attacker Emmaculate Chemtai, who returned from the Olympic Games last week, were expected to link up with the team on Wednesday.

Former champions Kenya Pipeline have a date with KDF on Saturday before they play DCI on Sunday. Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said that it was a full house after Malkia Strikers' libero Aggripina Kundu and middle blocker Gladys Ekaru joined the team in training on Monday.

KCB, who are likely to be without the services of influential Violet Makuto who can play as right attacker and middle blocker, have a date with win-less Nairobi Water.