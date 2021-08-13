Kenya: Matatus Agree to Go Cashless Over Covid-19 Protocols

Public transport operators have agreed to use cashless payment systems to avoid losing their licences for failing to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

According to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) seen by the Nation, and which was signed on Sunday between public service vehicle Saccos and companies and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the operators also agreed that only available seats will be filled with no other seats created, and everyone will be masked throughout the journey to stem Covid-19 transmission.

The MoU signed by 10 representatives in the matatu industry and in the Health, Transport, and Interior ministries, states that there will be no eating, drinking or smoking in the vehicles to ensure masks are worn throughout.

"Hawking, preaching and begging on board are prohibited to reduce risk of infection in transit and the vehicles should minimise stopovers and picking people while on transit," stated the MoU.

Before boarding, all passengers will have to sanitise and have their temperature taken. During the trip, all windows will be open for fresh air and to minimise air recirculation.

"Making on-board announcements reminding passengers of the need to mask throughout the journey and disinfecting of the vehicles after every trip is encouraged," says the MoU.

Government advisories

The matatu and bus operators also agreed to introduce internal hotline communication numbers displayed for use by commuters in case of any incidents.

While announcing the Covid-19 directives on March 20, 2020, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 14-seater matatus were to carry eight passengers at a time, 25-seaters to carry 15, and buses whose sitting capacity is 30 and above were to have 60 per cent of the passengers.

The rule has been in place for a year and six months now.

While signing the MoU, the matatu owners agreed that they would comply with other government advisories on Covid-19 issued from time to time to address the pandemic.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the agreement is a binding document and by signing it, the matatu owners agreed to take responsibility and ownership, and any matatu found not complying will be face penalties.

"They are aware of the protocols and if any vehicle fails to comply, then the licence of the whole Sacco will be revoked. That's why the leaders had to sign and pass the information to all the Saccos," Mr Macharia said.

He explained that there was no need to continue restricting the matatus to half capacity yet they have been carrying full capacity.

Personal responsibility

"Whether you are carrying eight passengers or 16, if some of them are not adhering to the protocols, then they are likely to be infected. This is now strictly about adhering to the protocols. The way it's happening both in the aviation and railway industries" Mr Macharia said.

He added: "With flights, regardless of whether you are seated as a family, you all have to mask up and there is someone reminding the passengers to mask, this is what we want to see happening with road transport."

Mr Macharia urged the crew and passengers to protect each other, with the crew ensuring that all passengers sanitise, wear masks, and have their temperatures checked before they board the vehicles.

"This is not about the government, but taking personal responsibility. Take charge of your life," Mr Macharia said.

On Friday this week, Mr Macharia revealed, all the Sacco leaders will be demonstrating to all the crews what is required of them and how the protocols should be deployed.

On its part, the Transport ministry agreed to identify and gazette designated stops along the transport corridors.