Kenya: World U-20 - NTV Will Beam Action Live and Direct

The 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships will be hosted by Nairobi from August 17 to 22.

The championships will be staged at the 60,000-capacity Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

But sadly, no fans will be allowed in the stadium because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A repeat of the wonderful and stirring images of a jam-packed MISC during the 2017 World Athletics Under-17 championships is thus not possible.

But the spirit of the event, the images and inevitable gold rush will all be captured live on television, thanks to Nation Media Group's NTV.

The region's leading media house has exclusive rights of broadcasting the global event.

The free-to-air NTV Kenya will televise the six-day event live and direct to your living room, your office or your favourite entertainment joint.

"The event will run exclusively on NTV and across all NMG media platforms" said the media house's head of broadcast Monicah Ndung'u.

She said that the event, which will be held in Kenya for the first time, is a platform for the young and upcoming athletes to showcase their talent on the world stage.

"The event is defined by its youthful exuberance and offers the first platform for athletes in high school and university to compete on a world stage. NTV is extremely delighted to be the Host Broadcaster of the event and will carry all the games live and across its platforms," she added.

Meanwhile, Team Kenya manager Elizabeth Keitany told Nation Sport yesterday that the squad will check in at Ole Sereni Hotel once they receive their Covid-19 test results.

The team has been training in a bubble at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani over the past one month.

"We shall close the camp officially over the weekend," said Keitany.