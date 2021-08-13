Kenya Morans to Play First Friendly

National men's basketball team, Morans, will play a friendly match against Premier League defending champions Ulinzi Warriors at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday in preparation for the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket tournament.

Morans will be returning to the continental showpiece for the first time after 28 years. The team jets out of the country on August 20 for the event slated for August 24-September 5 at Kigali Indoor Arena in Rwanda.

The Ulinzi match will be Morans' first since qualifying for the tournament in February in Cameroon.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it has been difficult for the national team to play build-up matches. For the last one month, a team of 14 players has been training at Nyayo Stadium.

Team manager Moses Wanjara said the match is meant to build chemistry in the team.

"The team has been responding well to the training. The weekend friendly game is important to let our players flex their muscles in a real game before they head out for the continental contest," said Wanjara.

At the same time, centre Tom "Bush" Wamukota, who plays for Rwandan giants APR, returned to the camp on Saturday night.

Other key players expected to arrive in the course of the week are Preston Bungei, Desmond Owiti, Tylor Ongwae, George Mwenda and Joel Awich. Assistant coach Sadat Gaya said the team has covered a lot of ground in training.

"So far so good. We have not had any injuries and the players are upbeat and the mood in the camp is great," said Gaya.

Kenya qualified for the championship after beating the 11-time AfroBasket champions Angola 74-73 in a thrilling final qualifying match in Yaounde, Cameroon in February.

All eyes are on the national head coach Liz Mills to deliver much needed results on a bigger stage.