Kenya: Work Begins Immediately Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

For all the heartache we suffered at the Tokyo Olympics, it was quite befitting to hear our national anthem ring out at the closing ceremony as our marathon hero and heroine were awarded with their gold medals.

It was a proud patriotic moment as the entire world bowed at Kenya's feet in awe of the exploits of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and world half marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir after clinching the men and women's marathon titles.

Not forgetting that we are still the best in the world as far as the men's 800m and women's 1500m are concerned, thanks to Emmanuel Korir and Faith Kipyegon.

Korir showed he is more than ready to inherit the mantle from our very own David Rudisha when he produced a last lap burst of pace to grab gold.

Kudos to Ferguson Rotich for his never-say-die mentality which pushed himself into second place when all seemed lost for him until less than a 100m.

Despite the challenges she has experienced in the last few years, Kipyegon kept faith in God and her abilities and was finally repaid when she overcame Netherland's Sifan Hassan for the gold medal.

For all her superwoman exploits at Tokyo, it was quite relieving to see the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion coil under the feet of our very own, Kipyegon.

Nonetheless, we recognise there are areas we fell short and certainly need to pull up our socks. Our dethronement as the kings of the 3000m steeplechase is something that still hurts and requires us to go back to the drawing board.

We had also hoped that the Tokyo Olympics would be the stage where we finally clinch gold in the men's 10,000m for the first time in 1968.

As the results showed, we clearly need to work harder to be at par with the likes of Selemon Barega and Joshua Cheptegei. The same goes for the men's 5,000m in which we are yet to win gold in 33 years.

Going forward, we recognise the need to tap into talent at a younger age and nurture them to fruition. Paris is barely two years away and we cannot afford to rest on our laurels or mourn for the titles we lost in Tokyo.

As a first step, maybe, is a need for a stakeholders' conference to conduct a postmortem of our performance with the aim of identifying lessons to be applied moving forward. This does not only apply to athletics but Kenyan sports in general. Please let us have a conversation now.