Kenya/Uganda: Keeper Onyango Set for Shock Uganda Cranes Return

12 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elvis Senono

Former Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango is set for a sensational return to the national team.

Daily Monitor understands the Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper is set to be included in coach Micho Sredojevic's squad ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the start of next month.

Onyango announced his retirement from international football on April 12 after over 16 years of service.

This followed an audio attributed to him where he called out Fufa president Moses Magogo over the administrator's derogatory statements after the latter termed football played by the Chan team as "shitty."

Onyango, who is a Champions League winner, and three-time Caf XI goalkeeper, helped Uganda end a nearly four-decade absence from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with an appearance at the 2017 showpiece in Gabon.

He was also named African Player of 2016 (based in Africa), the only goalkeeper ever to win the accolade.

During an interview with the weekly KFM Sports show a fortnight ago, Onyango expressed no desire to return to the national team.

He however, retains a strong relationship with coach Micho Sredojevic, who he worked with at SC Villa and Ethiopian side St.George. Micho returned for his second stint with Cranes at the start of this month.

The Cranes begin their World Cup qualification campaign away to Kenya on September 2, before hosting Mali four days later.

This story first appeared in the Daily Monitor.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X